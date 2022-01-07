Advertisement

One dead, two injured in Tallahassee shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department confirmed the shooting happened at GVO, on Railroad Avenue.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One man is dead, and two other men were seriously hurt in an overnight shooting in Tallahassee.

The shooting happened around 2:30am on Friday, at GVO on Railroad Avenue, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

No other information on the victims has been released at this time.

TPD is asking anyone who might have information to call 850-891-4200 or report anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

