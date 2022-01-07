Advertisement

Man burned, home destroyed in Tallahassee fire Friday night

By Katie Kaplan
Jan. 7, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was injured in a mobile home fire on Friday, said a Tallahassee Fire Department spokesperson. He was taken from the scene in an
ambulance, but is now being treated at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, said the spokesperson.

The flames broke out just after 5:15 p.m. on Janet Lane, not far from the intersection of Apalachee Parkway and Capital Circle Southeast. Firefighters had the blaze under control relatively quickly, but the structure was heavily damaged.

The State Fire Marshal is now investigating the cause. The Tallahassee Police Department also responded to the scene.

WCTV will have more details tonight at 11 p.m.

