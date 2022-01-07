Advertisement

Valdosta Police Department reports Walgreens carjacking arrest

Antwan Houston was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of armed robbery, possession of...
Antwan Houston was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of armed robbery, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime and hijacking a vehicle.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Police Department says a man was arrested for robbing a woman at gunpoint and stealing her car at a Walgreens on North Ashley Street on Dec. 26, 2021.

According to VPD, officers were sent to the 2800 block of North Ashley St. around 11 p.m. that day. Officers were told the robber approached the victim with his gun out and demanded she gives up her things.

The suspect, Antwan Houston, took the victim’s car and drove away from the area, traveling north on Ashley Street, police say.

An officer who was on his way to the robbery scene noticed the stolen vehicle driving north on North Valdosta Road, so the officer turned around to follow it, VPD says.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper tried to pull over the car, but Houston refused to stop. After a short chase, Houston crashed the car and ran away from the area, police say.

Houston was found in the backyard of a nearby home and was arrested by Lowndes County deputies. Deputies also managed to find the gun Houston used during the robbery, VPD’s press release says.

Houston was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges of armed robbery, possession of a gun during the commission of a crime and hijacking a vehicle.

VPD Chief Leslie Manahan says working as a team with fellow law enforcement agencies makes it easier to keep the area safe.

“I am proud of the working relationship that our local law enforcement agencies have with each other,” Manahan says. “This was truly a team effort to ensure that this dangerous subject was taken off the streets without anyone getting injured.”

Posted by Valdosta Police Department on Friday, January 7, 2022

