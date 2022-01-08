Boy seriously injured following suspected accidental shooting in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A boy was seriously injured following a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

According to an incident report, the shooting happened on the 1000 block of Basin Street just before 2 p.m.

Officers say a boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooting is believed to be accidental at this time.

This is still an active investigation, according to the report.

