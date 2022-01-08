Boy seriously injured following suspected accidental shooting in Tallahassee
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A boy was seriously injured following a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.
According to an incident report, the shooting happened on the 1000 block of Basin Street just before 2 p.m.
Officers say a boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooting is believed to be accidental at this time.
This is still an active investigation, according to the report.
