Boy seriously injured following suspected accidental shooting in Tallahassee

A boy was shot in Tallahassee Saturday afternoon, according to police.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A boy was seriously injured following a shooting Saturday afternoon, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

According to an incident report, the shooting happened on the 1000 block of Basin Street just before 2 p.m.

Officers say a boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The shooting is believed to be accidental at this time.

This is still an active investigation, according to the report.

