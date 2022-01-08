Dump truck falls off Capital Circle NE, crushes cars in Walgreens parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A dump truck overturned while traveling Capital Circle NE Saturday afternoon, falling into a parking lot at the corner of Capital Circle and Mahan Drive.

According to a Tallahassee Police spokesperson, the dump truck overturned into the Walgreens parking lot at that intersection. No serious injuries have been reported at this time, according to TPD.

Images from the scene show at least two cars significantly damaged by the dump truck.

