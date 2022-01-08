Advertisement

Man arrested in fatal Good Vibes Only shooting

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at GVO on Railroad Ave. early Friday morning.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has arrested a 25 year-old man for a deadly shooting at a Tallahassee nightclub early Friday morning.

In a press release, TPD announced Dequan Blount was arrested on Saturday and charged with first degree murder.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, at Good Vibes Only, or “GVO” on Railroad Avenue.

Police say the shooting resulted after a verbal altercation turned physical, involving the male victim, Blount, and another male suspect.

According to the press release, the suspect and Blount began shooting. Blount sustained an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound and fled the scene.

He and the suspect flagged down officers in the 400 block of West College Avenue for medical assistance.

TPD says the investigation is ongoing, and there could be more arrests in the future.

