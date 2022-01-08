Tallahassee family shares nightmare trip home from Northern Virginia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The return home from the New Year’s Holiday became nightmarish for thousands on I-95 in Virginia. Icy roads turned the interstate into a parking lot. Trips, in some cases, took multiple days.

A Tallahassee family was in that unenviable position this week. Tasha Pizarro, along with her husband, two kids, and dog, spent 36 hours trying to return home following a holiday trip to Northern Virginia.

“There was no indication before we left that it was going to be that bad,” she said.

Pizarro owns the popular ‘Momma P’s Ice Cream’ truck.

The family left for home 10:30 a.m. Monday morning. Overnight snowfall wasn’t major cause for concern. Locals there are used to bouncing right back, but not this time.

“We traveled about 18 miles in 9 hours,” she said.

Every inch tested the family’s faith.

“Patience, a lot of prayer, we were having family and friends pray for us. Live every couple of feet was a new obstacle,” she said.

After that frustrating stretch on I-95, the family was able to escape and spend the night in a Best Buy parking lot, using the free WiFi to stay connected with family.

Way before sunrise Tuesday, the family embarked on a different strategy, taking a side road that had been cleared off instead of the interstate. Slowly, they made progress.

Pizarro is grateful she has a family willing to persevere.

“Choose who you put on your team, in your family, if you’re in the car for 36 hours you have to be supportive, encouraging,” she said.

She was thankful for the warm blankets and extra food the family always packs on winter trips up North.

After it all, the trip back home may prove more memorable than the holiday vacation itself.

