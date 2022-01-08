Van collides with stalled motorhome on US 19 in Taylor County, Tallahassee teen killed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A van crashed into a disabled motorhome on the side of U.S. 19 in Taylor County Friday night, killing a Tallahassee teenager and sending a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, the incident happened on U.S. 19 near Ben Eakins Lane around 10 p.m.

Troopers say a 29-year-old man driving a van collided with a motorhome that had stalled on the shoulder and had its flashers on.

A 16-year-old boy riding in the van was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. The driver was taken to TMH with serious injuries.

