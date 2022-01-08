Advertisement

Van collides with stalled motorhome on US 19 in Taylor County, Tallahassee teen killed

A Tallahassee teenager was killed Friday night following a collision between a van and a...
A Tallahassee teenager was killed Friday night following a collision between a van and a motorhome.(AP/WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A van crashed into a disabled motorhome on the side of U.S. 19 in Taylor County Friday night, killing a Tallahassee teenager and sending a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, the incident happened on U.S. 19 near Ben Eakins Lane around 10 p.m.

Troopers say a 29-year-old man driving a van collided with a motorhome that had stalled on the shoulder and had its flashers on.

A 16-year-old boy riding in the van was pronounced dead at the scene, according to FHP. The driver was taken to TMH with serious injuries.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the...
One dead, one in custody following road rage shooting at gas station in North Tallahassee
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son
TPD Forensics Unit
One dead, two injured in Tallahassee shooting
A Georgia jury in November found father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor,...
Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in prison; no parole for father, son
Tallahassee Fire Department fights flames off Capital Circle NE
Man burned, home destroyed in Tallahassee fire Friday night

Latest News

A dump truck reportedly overturned off Capital Circle NE and crushed cars in a Walgreens...
Dump truck falls off Capital Circle NE, crushes cars in Walgreens parking lot
The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at GVO on Railroad Ave. early Friday...
Man arrested in fatal Good Vibes Only shooting
It was a chilly start to the weekend, but a warming trend is on the way along with a chance of...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 8
It was a chilly start to the weekend, but a warming trend is on the way along with a chance of...
Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 8