WCTV experiencing issue with local programming

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV is currently experiencing technical issues that are impacting local programing, including Friday night’s 11 p.m. newscast.

WCTV’s engineering team is working to fix the issue, and once there is a solution we will let you know here and on our social media channels.

The issue does not appear to be impacting network programming.

