Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Update - Saturday, Jan. 8

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Temperatures were mainly in the 50s as of 9 p.m. Saturday with a few clouds. Increasing cloudiness is in the forecast for the night with lows ranging from the lower 50s to near 60.

A storm system is forecast to continue develop and advance eastward into the eastern U.S. Sunday. This will increase cloud coverage and moisture in the Big Bend and South Georgia. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a mostly cloudy sky. There is a slim chance of a few showers in the afternoon.

Rain and thunderstorm odds will increase around and after dusk starting in Southwest Georgia where a few locations are under a level 1 risk of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. But the threat will diminish through the evening and night as the expected line of rain and isolated thunderstorms is forecast to move through the area overnight into Monday morning. Lows will be near 60 inland with rain odds overall at 70%. Rain chances will linger Monday morning and early afternoon with a slowly clearing sky as the cold front passes by. Highs will be near 70.

The weather is forecast to be very tranquil starting late Monday and through Friday. Near-seasonable morning lows are in the forecast - upper 30s to the mid 40s - all week with highs in the 60s. The sky will range from sunny to partly cloudy.

Guidance models are hinting at another storm system to possibly impact the Southeast next Saturday. Timing differences remained in the models as of Saturday evening; therefore, confidence in setup and timing are low. For now, low-end rain chances are in the forecast with a mostly cloudy sky.

