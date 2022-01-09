Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 9

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday morning was far milder than the previous one with temperatures mostly in the 50s as a wind shift Saturday helped to bring moisture into the Big Bend and South Georgia from the Atlantic. The moisture will continue to increase thanks to the southerly flow through the afternoon and allow for temperatures to climb into the mid to upper 70s for Sunday’s high under a mostly cloudy sky. Rain chances will only be at 10% in the afternoon, but those odds will increase Sunday night into Monday morning.

Rain and thunderstorm odds will increase around and after dusk starting in Southwest Georgia where a few locations are under a level 1 risk of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado. But the threat will diminish through the evening and night as the expected line of rain and isolated thunderstorms is forecast to move through the area overnight into Monday morning. Lows will be near 60 inland with rain odds overall at 60%. Rain chances will linger Monday morning and early afternoon with a slowly clearing sky as the cold front passes by. Highs will be near 70.

The northwestern portions of the viewing area, including Seminole and Miller counties, were placed under a level-1 risk of damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado for Sunday evening and night. (WCTV Pinpoint Weather)

The weather is forecast to be very tranquil starting late Monday and through Friday. Near-seasonable morning lows are in the forecast - upper 30s to the mid 40s - all week with highs in the 60s. The sky will range from sunny to partly cloudy.

Guidance models are hinting at another storm system to possibly impact the Southeast next Saturday. Timing differences remained in the models as of Saturday evening; therefore, confidence in setup and timing are low. For now, low-end rain chances are in the forecast with a mostly cloudy sky.

