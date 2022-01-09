Advertisement

‘It’s a Miracle’ Shooting victim’s family reflects on her recovery

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a high school student was shot on Christmas night, her family is celebrating her recovery.

Thomasville high school student Joeniqua “Jojo” Hadley waved from the hospital as family, and friends gathered to show their support.

Hadley, was shot on Christmas night near the 1800 Block of North Monroe Street in Tallahassee. According to the Tallahassee Police department she sustained a life-threatening injury, leaving her in critical condition.

Gwendolyn Mack, JoJo’s mother, said she’s had several surgeries and is doing well. Her family planned a support gathering called ‘Ride for JoJo’ to show her how many people have her back.

“I put it on social media and Thomasville, Pavo, Meigs and a lot of other bikers began to add in and wanted to support. So, we’re going to ride in support for Joeniqua to show her that she’s not alone,” Mack said.

Dozens of supporters participated in the ride.

The event started in Thomasville and ended at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

As family members waved at JoJo from the hospital others grew emotional, thanking God for progress.

“I am very full because it’s a blessing. She is a miracle, and we thank god for what he’s done and how far he’s brought her. And it’s just a blessing to see her standing there, being able to wave out that window,” said Cherlyn Sands-Anderson.

It’s unclear how much longer JoJo will be in the hospital, and there have been no additional details released regarding the case.

TPD said this is still an open investigation.

The family has a GoFundMe page as well.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dump truck reportedly overturned off Capital Circle NE and crushed cars in a Walgreens...
Dump truck falls off Capital Circle NE, crushes cars in Walgreens parking lot
The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at GVO on Railroad Ave. early Friday...
Man arrested in fatal Good Vibes Only shooting
A boy was shot in Tallahassee Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Boy seriously injured following suspected accidental shooting in Tallahassee
A Tallahassee teenager was killed Friday night following a collision between a van and a...
Van collides with stalled motorhome on US 19 in Taylor County, Tallahassee teen killed
Deputy Clayton Osteen and Deputy Victoria Pacheco took their own lives.
Florida deputies take their own lives, leave behind 1-month-old son

Latest News

The vehicle was traveling eastbound; law enforcement says for unknown reasons, the sedan exited...
Man dead in single vehicle crash in Quincy
6th annual Law Enforcement and First Responders Appreciation ruck honors hometown heroes
6th annual Law Enforcement and First Responders Appreciation ruck honors hometown heroes
Rain and thunderstorm chances will make a comeback Sunday night. Meteorologist Charles Roop has...
Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Jan. 9
TFD responds to apartment fire on Meridian Road