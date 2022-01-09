‘It’s a Miracle’ Shooting victim’s family reflects on her recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a high school student was shot on Christmas night, her family is celebrating her recovery.

Thomasville high school student Joeniqua “Jojo” Hadley waved from the hospital as family, and friends gathered to show their support.

Hadley, was shot on Christmas night near the 1800 Block of North Monroe Street in Tallahassee. According to the Tallahassee Police department she sustained a life-threatening injury, leaving her in critical condition.

Gwendolyn Mack, JoJo’s mother, said she’s had several surgeries and is doing well. Her family planned a support gathering called ‘Ride for JoJo’ to show her how many people have her back.

“I put it on social media and Thomasville, Pavo, Meigs and a lot of other bikers began to add in and wanted to support. So, we’re going to ride in support for Joeniqua to show her that she’s not alone,” Mack said.

Dozens of supporters participated in the ride.

The event started in Thomasville and ended at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

As family members waved at JoJo from the hospital others grew emotional, thanking God for progress.

“I am very full because it’s a blessing. She is a miracle, and we thank god for what he’s done and how far he’s brought her. And it’s just a blessing to see her standing there, being able to wave out that window,” said Cherlyn Sands-Anderson.

It’s unclear how much longer JoJo will be in the hospital, and there have been no additional details released regarding the case.

TPD said this is still an open investigation.

The family has a GoFundMe page as well.

