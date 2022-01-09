Advertisement

Man dead in single vehicle crash in Quincy

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 45 year-old man died in a single vehicle crash Saturday night in Quincy.

According to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol, the Quincy Police Department responded to a crash on East GF and A Drive.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound; law enforcement says for unknown reasons, the sedan exited the roadway, colliding with a wooden guardrail.

The vehicle traveled through the guardrail and turned onto its passenger side, resting between several trees. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

Gadsden county EMS, Quincy PD, and FHP worked the scene around 9:30 Saturday night. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

