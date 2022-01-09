Advertisement

TFD responds to apartment fire on Meridian Road

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire on Meridian Road late Saturday night.

TFD was dispatched just after 11:00 p.m. to the 2000 block of North Meridian Road.

According to a press release from the City of Tallahassee, the first responders extinguished a fire in the kitchen and searched for occupants of the second story apartment.

TFD found one person; that occupant was transported to a local hospital due to smoke inhalation.

TPD, Leon County EMS, and the State Fire Marshal assisted on scene.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

