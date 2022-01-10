Affidavit sheds new details in Good Vibes Only night club shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An arrest affidavit from the Tallahassee Police Department says more than 30 rounds were fired in a fatal shooting at a Tallahassee nightclub on Friday, Jan. 7.

The court document identified the man who died in the shooting as Antonio Meyers. One of the shooters, Dequan Blount, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge.

The second suspect, Jordan Brown, was not in custody as of Monday morning. TPD’s affidavit says it was unable to interview him since he was having surgery to treat his injuries from the shooting.

The affidavit says Blount and Brown were shot at from across the parking lot by a third party, whom TPD has yet to identify.

Officers first responded to Good Vibes Only (GVO) at 809 Railroad Ave. around 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 7. Through the department’s investigation, officers learned Meyers was leaving the GVO nightclub when he got into a heated argument with Blount and Brown.

GVO’s security manager tried to deescalate the situation by holding Meyers back, but Meyers broke away from him and pushed Blount down. The affidavit says when Meyers did this, Brown started to shoot at him.

Blount then pulled a gun out of his pocket and accidentally shot himself in the leg before firing the gun at Meyers several times, TPD’s affidavit says.

TPD says based on witness reaction in the surveillance video, this is when the other shooter started firing their weapon, hitting Brown in the chest and Blount in the leg.

Blount and Brown then ran away south from the parking lot and east along St. Francis Street to their cars. The two stopped their cars on College Avenue, near Pot Belly’s, and called emergency services to get treatment for their injuries, the affidavit says.

“[An officer] observed both individuals to have through and through gunshot wounds, and both were covered in blood,” the affidavit says.

As the two were getting help, officers noticed they were wearing clothes that matched witnesses’ descriptions of the shooters. The two also had the same hairstyles and injuries consistent with the shooting captured on the surveillance video.

The affidavit also says Brown told officers he had left his phone at GVO and he was shot there. An officer who responded when Brown and Blount called for help on College Avenue noticed a Springfield 9 mm handgun on the floor near the driver’s seat of one of their cars, the affidavit says.

The gun was consistent with shell casings located at the shooting scene, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also says officers found another gun, a Glock 21 45cal handgun, matching more shell casings at the scene when they executed a search warrant on one of the cars.

Blount was booked into the Leon County Jail at 11:50 p.m. on Jan. 7.

