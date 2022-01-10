Advertisement

Biden and Harris to visit Georgia Tuesday to push for John Lewis Voting Rights Act

What Democrats want to hear, and what Republicans want the White House should address.
By David Ade
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Atlanta together on Tuesday. They will be selling a legislative package on voting rights.

“This is more than just an ordinary speech,” said Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga).

Congresswoman Nikema Williams now serves the Georgia House district replacing the late Congressman John Lewis. Voting rights legislation being proposed by Democrats in Washington carries Lewis’ name.

When asked about what her district needs to hear from the president and vice president Tuesday, Williams said, “It’s about putting the entire power of the White House behind this move to get voting rights legislation.”

The Republican National Committee National spokesperson Paris Dennard said while Democrats have criticized voting law changes in Georgia, Republicans did the right thing in passing them.

“Georgia’s election integrity laws that were put in place to protect the vote and to make sure that people that look like me especially have their votes protected,” Dennard said.

Dennard also accused the Biden and Harris administration of using race in Georgia to sell nationwide changes to voting laws.

“What we’ve seen in Georgia are just time and time again the Democrats, especially Biden and Harris are hell bent on using race baiting and pandering and racial politics to divide us,” Dennard said.

The White House says the president and vice president will focus on what they call the urgent need to pass legislation to protect the constitutional right to vote and the integrity of American elections.

President Biden and Vice President Harris will speak at the Atlanta University Center Consortium on the grounds of Clark Atlanta University and Morehouse College.

They are expected to return to Washington later Tuesday night.

Biden and Harris to visit Georgia Tuesday to push for John Lewis Voting Rights Act
