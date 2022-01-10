FHP troopers make DUI arrest after fiery crash in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says it arrested an Alabama man on drunk driving charges after responding to a fiery crash on US 231 Sunday night.

Troopers responded to the crash on US 231 just south of County Road 162 around 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9. The troopers found a Mercury sedan, which was covered in fire, that had crashed into a utility pole and overturned onto its side.

A witness at the scene provided FHP with a description of the driver, who was seen running away from the area of the crash, the press release says.

An FHP sergeant arrived in the area and was able to stop the suspect driver a little south of the crash, the release says.

Joshua Brigman, a 30-year-old man from Enterprise, Alabama, was arrested and charged with DUI crash with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, no proof of insurance, careless driving and driving with a license that was expired for more than six months.

FHP says Brigman was taken to the Jackson County Emergency Room for treatment of his injuries before being booked into the Jackson County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.