Florida DOH and Nomi Health open new COVID testing site at TMH

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health says it has teamed up with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare and Nomi Health to open a new COVID-19 testing site in the community.

The new, walk-up testing site opened on Saturday, Jan. 8, at TMH, located at 1528 Surgeons Drive in Tallahassee. DOH’s press release says the site offers both PCR and rapid testing.

The site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, the release says. You do not need an appointment to get tested.

As of Monday afternoon, wait times for testing at this new site were less than five minutes.

DOH says this is Nomi Health’s third testing site in Tallahassee. Nomi Health’s other testing sites are the DOH Leon Administration Building, located at 2965 Municipal Way, and Huntington Oaks Plaza, located at 3840 North Monroe St.

Both of those sites offer drive-through testing, but appointments are required there.

DOH says it opened the new site to keep up with the increased demand for tests.

“Leon County is doing very high levels of testing right now, and DOH Leon will continue doing everything possible in collaboration with our partners to help meet the huge demand for COVID-19 tests,” said DOH Leon Interim Health Officer Sandon Speedling.

The press release says DOH recently updated its testing guidance and recommendations to “maximize the benefits of COVID-19 testing in Florida.” People who are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 are the main focus of this new guidance, DOH says.

DOH says it is continuing to encourage everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine if they haven’t already and to get boosted if they are eligible.

