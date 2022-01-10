NFF announces 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class, which includes FSU’s Marvin Jones

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during “Championship Drive Presented by Capital One” on ESPN. The 2022 class includes former Florida State linebacker Marvin Jones (1990-92).

The NFF capsule on Jones is below:

A dominant force on Florida State’s stellar teams in the early 1990s, Marvin Jones became the first player from the university to win two national awards in the same season. The Miami, Florida, native becomes the eighth Seminole player in the College Football Hall of Fame.

A two-time First Team All-American, Jones earned consensus honors in 1991 and unanimous honors in 1992. During his stellar 1992 campaign, he won the Butkus and Rotary Lombardi awards and finished fourth for the Heisman Trophy. Jones tallied 111 tackles that year while guiding the Seminoles to the ACC title, an 11-1 record and the No. 2 final ranking after a win over Nebraska in the Orange Bowl. The 1992 First Team All-ACC selection was also named the Sporting News Defensive Player of the Year and received the Jack Lambert Trophy.

In 1991, Jones tallied 125 tackles while leading Florida State to an 11-2 record and a No. 4 final ranking following a win over Texas A&M in the Cotton Bowl. A Third Team All-American as a freshman in 1990, he guided that squad to a 10-2 record, No. 4 ranking and a win in the Blockbuster Bowl. Prior to joining the ACC in 1992, Jones was a two-time First Team All-South Independent selection. He ranks seventh in Seminole history with 369 career tackles despite playing just three seasons. One of 11 players in school history to have his number retired, Jones was inducted into the Florida State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000. Coached by College Football Hall of Famer Bobby Bowden, he played alongside Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks, Terrell Buckley and Charlie Ward during his time in Tallahassee.

The fourth overall selection in the 1993 NFL Draft, Jones played his entire 11-year career with the New York Jets from 1993-2003.

Now a coach in the Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league, Jones has served as the head coach of the Omaha Beef since 2019. In 2021, he led the team to a victory in Champions Bowl VI. Jones also serves as general manager of NFL Draft Bible’s Pro Football Free Agent Database, which enables scouts from all pro football leagues to easily evaluate and obtain pertinent prospect information.

The full rundown of the class from NFF is below:

2022 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASS

Players:

LaVar Arrington – LB, Penn State (1997-99)

Champ Bailey – DB, Georgia (1996-98)

Michael Crabtree – WR, Texas Tech (2007-08)

Sylvester Croom – C, Alabama (1972-74)

Mike Doss – S, Ohio State (1999-2002)

Chuck Ealey – QB, Toledo (1969-71)

Kevin Faulk – AP/RB, LSU (1995-98)Moe Gardner – DT, Illinois (1987-90)

Boomer Grigsby – LB, Illinois State (2001-04)

Mike Hass – WR, Oregon State (2002-05)

Marvin Jones – LB, Florida State (1990-92)

Andrew Luck – QB, Stanford (2009-11)

Mark Messner – DT, Michigan (1985-88)

Terry Miller – RB, Oklahoma State (1974-77)

Rashaan Salaam – RB, Colorado (1992-94)

Dennis Thomas – C, Alcorn State (1971-73)

Zach Wiegert – OT, Nebraska (1991-94)

Roy Williams – DB, Oklahoma (1999-2001)

COACHES:

John Luckhardt – 225-70-2 (76.1%); Washington & Jefferson [PA] (1982-98), California [PA] (2002-11)

Billy Jack Murphy – 91-44-1 (67.3%); Memphis (1958-71)

Gary Pinkel – 191-110-3 (63.3%); Toledo (1991-2000), Missouri (2001-15)

The 18 First Team All-America players and three standout coaches in the 2022 Class were selected from the national ballot of 78 players and seven coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision, the 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks and the NFF Veterans Committee candidates.

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Mississippi. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6 (location TBD).

The inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the fall. Their accomplishments will be forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, and each inductee will receive a custom ring created by Jostens, the official and exclusive supplier of NFF rings.

The announcement of the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class was made today during “Championship Drive Presented by Capital One” leading up to tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship.

“We want to thank ESPN for the opportunity to announce the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class during today’s lead up to the College Football Playoff National Championship,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. “Today’s announcement shines a light on the accomplishments of some of college football’s greatest legends.”

Portions from NFF release

Copyright 2022 247Sports. All rights reserved.