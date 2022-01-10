Advertisement

Semi-truck rolls over on Gadsden County I-10 ramp

A semi-truck has closed the on-ramp to I-10 in Gadsden County
A semi-truck has closed the on-ramp to I-10 in Gadsden County(FL 511)
By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:52 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the scene of rollover crash involving a semi-truck on the Midway/US-90 on-ramp to I-10 East early Monday morning.

According to information provided by FL511, the crash happened around 3:28 a.m.

As of 5:40 a.m., the on-ramp was still closed as crews work to remove the truck.

This is a developing story.

