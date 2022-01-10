Advertisement

Thomasville City Schools now requiring masks as omicron variant spreads

The policy went into effect Monday, Jan. 10.
Thomasville City Schools says it is requiring masks indoors again because of a higher community...
Thomasville City Schools says it is requiring masks indoors again because of a higher community transmission rate for COVID-19.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thomasville City Schools says it is requiring masks indoors again because of a higher community transmission rate for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents Sunday, Jan. 9, Superintendent Dr. Raymond Bryant, Jr. says coronavirus has not gone away and the omicron variant creates new challenges for the school district.

According to the letter, Thomas County’s transmission rate was 783 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents as of Jan. 5, 2021. The CDC considers anything greater than 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents to be a high level of transmission.

Thomas County’s vaccination rate indicates 49% of residents are fully vaccinated, with 53% of the population receiving at least one shot, TCS’ letter says.

TCS says 29 students and seven employees have tested positive for coronavirus since schools returned from winter break.

Superintendent Bryant says keeping everyone on his campuses safe and healthy is his main priority, as well as improving student achievement. The district will continue to monitor the data and recommendations from the CDC, Georgia Department of Health and American Academy of Pediatrics.

“I thank each of you in advance for your understanding and support in helping us to keep everyone in our Thomasville City School Family safe and healthy,” the letter states.

You can read the school district’s letter below or at this link.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dump truck reportedly overturned off Capital Circle NE and crushed cars in a Walgreens...
Dump truck falls off Capital Circle NE, crushes cars in Walgreens parking lot
A boy was shot in Tallahassee Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Boy seriously injured following suspected accidental shooting in Tallahassee
The vehicle was traveling eastbound; law enforcement says for unknown reasons, the sedan exited...
Man dead in single vehicle crash in Quincy
A Tallahassee teenager was killed Friday night following a collision between a van and a...
Van collides with stalled motorhome on US 19 in Taylor County, Tallahassee teen killed
The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting at GVO on Railroad Ave. early Friday...
Man arrested in fatal Good Vibes Only shooting

Latest News

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 10, 2022
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Jan. 10, 2022
What's Brewing? Jan. 10, 2022
A semi-truck has closed the on-ramp to I-10 in Gadsden County
Semi-truck rolls over on Gadsden County I-10 ramp