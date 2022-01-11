Cold shelters to open Tuesday night in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With temperatures predicted to drop at or below 35 degrees, overnight cold weather shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Shelters will maintain CDC and Leon County Emergency Management health guidance, such as socially distanced sleeping, masks and sanitation stations.

Anyone needing a cold night shelter is advised to go to the Kearney Center at 2650 Municipal Way, where doors will open at 6 p.m. If needed, overflow sheltering will also be provided at community partnered sites.

Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s Star Metro.

For more information, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care at (850) 792-5015

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.