Advertisement

Cold shelters to open Tuesday night in Tallahassee

Anyone needing a cold night shelter is advised to go to the Kearney Center at 2650 Municipal...
Anyone needing a cold night shelter is advised to go to the Kearney Center at 2650 Municipal Way, where doors will open at 6 p.m.(Michelle Roberts - WCTV)
By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With temperatures predicted to drop at or below 35 degrees, overnight cold weather shelters will be open in Tallahassee for those in need Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Shelters will maintain CDC and Leon County Emergency Management health guidance, such as socially distanced sleeping, masks and sanitation stations.

Anyone needing a cold night shelter is advised to go to the Kearney Center at 2650 Municipal Way, where doors will open at 6 p.m. If needed, overflow sheltering will also be provided at community partnered sites.

Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s Star Metro.

For more information, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care at (850) 792-5015

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
One of the shooters, Dequan Blount, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge.
Affidavit sheds new details in Good Vibes Only night club shooting
A semi-truck has closed the on-ramp to I-10 in Gadsden County
Semi-truck rolls over on Gadsden County I-10 ramp
U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 10, 2022

Latest News

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the...
No arrest yet in deadly Bradfordville road rage shooting
The president of the NAACP’s Tallahassee branch, Mutaqee Akbar, said a vote by executive board...
Tallahassee NAACP cancels MLK Day March because of coronavirus
The bills (SB 146 and HB 5) largely mirror the abortion restriction in a Mississippi law that...
Florida lawmakers to consider 15-week abortion limit
Javen Jordan Bryant missing/runaway out of Gadsden county
Gadsden County deputies looking for missing teen