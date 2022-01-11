Gadsden County deputies looking for missing teen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information to help in their search for 13-year-old Javen Jordan Bryant.

The teen is described as a white boy with blonde hair and blue eyes who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Fortnite hoodie, blue jeans and red and white sneakers.

Deputies believe Bryant is hiding out near Drakes Acres Road, but his exact location is unknown.

If you know the whereabouts of Bryant, call GCSO at (850)-627-9233.

