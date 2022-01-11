Advertisement

Gadsden County deputies looking for missing teen

Javen Jordan Bryant missing/runaway out of Gadsden county
Javen Jordan Bryant missing/runaway out of Gadsden county(Gadsden County Sheriffs Office)
By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Gadsden County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information to help in their search for 13-year-old Javen Jordan Bryant.

The teen is described as a white boy with blonde hair and blue eyes who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a Fortnite hoodie, blue jeans and red and white sneakers.

Deputies believe Bryant is hiding out near Drakes Acres Road, but his exact location is unknown.

If you know the whereabouts of Bryant, call GCSO at (850)-627-9233.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
One of the shooters, Dequan Blount, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge.
Affidavit sheds new details in Good Vibes Only night club shooting
A semi-truck has closed the on-ramp to I-10 in Gadsden County
Semi-truck rolls over on Gadsden County I-10 ramp
U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 10, 2022

Latest News

The bills (SB 146 and HB 5) largely mirror the abortion restriction in a Mississippi law that...
Florida lawmakers to consider 15-week abortion limit
The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
Two sheriff’s deputies with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office are expected to survive an...
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County Sheriff’s deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga
What's Brewing? Jan. 7, 2022
What’s Brewing? Jan. 11, 2022