Advertisement

Judge says FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook can proceed

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal judge has ruled that the Federal Trade Commission’s revised antitrust suit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, can proceed, shutting down the social media company’s request for a dismissal.

In a revised complaint filed last August, the FTC argues that the company pursued a “buy or bury” strategy against rivals to suppress competition.

This is the FTC’s second antitrust run at the company. A federal judge in June dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the agency and a broad coalition of state attorneys general that were among multiplying efforts by federal and state regulators to rein in tech titans’ market power.

The FTC is seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of Facebook’s popular Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services, or a restructuring of the company.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who in June ruled that the FTC’s original lawsuit was “legally insufficient” and didn’t provide enough evidence to prove that Facebook was a monopoly, said in Tuesday’s ruling that the the first complaint “stumbled out of the starting blocks.”

But he added that, though the “core theory” of the lawsuit — that Facebook is a monopoly engaging in anticompetitive behavior — remains unchanged, the facts alleged this time around are “far more robust and detailed than before.”

Meta said in an emailed statement it is “confident the evidence will reveal the fundamental weakness of the claims.”

“Our investments in Instagram and WhatsApp transformed them into what they are today,” the company said. “They have been good for competition, and good for the people and businesses that choose to use our products.”

Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s bureau of competition, said the agency presented a “strong amended complaint a strong amended complaint, and we look forward to trial.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
One of the shooters, Dequan Blount, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge.
Affidavit sheds new details in Good Vibes Only night club shooting
A semi-truck has closed the on-ramp to I-10 in Gadsden County
Semi-truck rolls over on Gadsden County I-10 ramp
U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 10, 2022

Latest News

Florida Capitol buildings Tallahassee
Republican lawmaker Jason Shoaf weighs in on 2022 legislative priorities
FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Till.
Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother
Republican lawmaker Jason Shoaf weighs in on 2022 legislative priorities
Republican lawmaker Jason Shoaf weighs in on 2022 legislative priorities
President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday in Atlanta on passing voting rights legislation.
Biden on voting rights passage: ‘I’m tired of being quiet!’
A manhunt is underway for 25-year-old Tyler Henderson who shot two Thomas County deputies early...
Manhunt continues for man who shot two Thomas County deputies