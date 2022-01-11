Advertisement

Local lawmakers set expectations for 2022 legislative session

By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On the eve of the 2022 Florida legislative session, lawmakers from across the state worked in Tallahassee making sure everything is set to go ahead of a grueling few months.

Rep. Allison Tant (D-Tallahassee) pledged to “keep her head down” and work towards her goals as the session begins.

“I’m feeling very wary to see what this session looks like,” she said. “Most of the issues I work on are bipartisan issues, so I anticipate to do the same kind of work I’ve done in the past.”

She’s sponsored a bill that would conform state law with federal law when it comes to services for children with disabilities in school. She says current Florida law caps those services at age five, but U.S. law caps it at nine.

Sen. Loranne Ausley (D- Tallahassee) also hopes to see bipartisanship inside the Capitol.

She argues the pandemic should still be top of mind for lawmakers, and they should use surplus funding to make a real impact for Floridians.

“Start to address some of the real challenges, because we have for the first time in a long time going into session, some cushion in our budget,” she said. “I represent 11 counties, and there’s a great deal of need in those 11 counties.”

Top of the to-do list for Sen. Ausley: use those funds to secure wider broadband access, beef up child care options, and prioritize an across-the-board raise for state workers.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Jason Shoaf tells WCTV he too is eager for the 2022 session. He’ll talk with Eyewitness News Tuesday.

