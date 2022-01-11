Leon County deputies identify victim of Bradfordville road rage incident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died during a shooting last week in a deadly road rage incident in Bradfordville.

In a press release on Tuesday, LCSO identified the man who died as 53-year-old John Kuczwanski. Deputies say Kuczwanski was found to have life-threatening injuries at the scene and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An LCSO spokeswoman told WCTV they cannot comment on whether anyone will be charged in the shooting.

“At this point, our investigators continue to go through witness statements and review video footage to ensure a thorough investigation,” Shonda Knight said. “We are not going to rush it. As soon as we have those details, we’ll release those.”

One driver shot and killed another outside the Circle K on the corner of Thomasville Road and Bannerman Road on Thursday, Jan. 6. LCSO told WCTV that day the shooting followed a confrontation and crash.

The surviving driver was taken into custody at the scene, but Knight says he was released and at this point has not been arrested.

“We’ve been consulted on LCSO’s preliminary investigation and charges are not appropriate at this time,” State Attorney Jack Campbell said Tuesday. “We continue to be in consultation, and we are awaiting their complete investigation before making any final decisions.”

State Attorney Jack Campell refused to confirm any names or share any further details of the argument, crash and shooting, citing LCSO’s ongoing investigation.

“I understand the public’s interest in the facts,” Campbell said. “But the Leon County Sheriff’s Office is still working that investigation.”

A colleague of Kuczwanski’s, Dennis Mackee, told WCTV that Kuczwanski worked in communications and external affairs for SBA — which handles investments for the state pension plan — for the past 11 years.

“It’s complex stuff, he made it understandable for the media and the public,” Mackee said. “He was very effective at his job and a good employee.”

WCTV has requested both 911 calls and surveillance video from the Circle K, but LCSO is not releasing the calls or commenting on whether the video shows the confrontation.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help in this investigation. If you have information for deputies, reach out to the LCSO Violent Crimes Unit at 850-606-3300 or call Big Bend Crime Stoppers to stay anonymous with your tip 850-574-8477.

