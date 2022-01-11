Advertisement

Two Thomas County Sheriff’s deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga

Police lights with tape
Police lights with tape(AP)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 1:41 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WCTV) - Two sheriff’s deputies with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office have been shot.

According to Capitan Jones with TCSO, one deputy is in the ER and is being described as “stable.” The other deputy is still on scene with unknown injuries after being shot in their bulletproof vest. Capitan Jones says it happened around midnight, but would not specify the exact location.

The suspect in this case is Tyler Henderson. He’s only described as a white male. TCSO warns he could be in Ochlocknee or surrounding towns.

This is a developing story.

Original Story:

Residents in Thomas County are being asked for their help in locating a shooting suspect in and around the Ochlocknee, Ga area.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, a reverse 911 call went out sometime after 1 a.m. Tuesday saying that police are actively searching for Tyler Henderson in relation to an overnight shooting. He’s described as a white male. TPD says Henderson should not be approached due to safety concerns. Police are also asking that everyone ensure their doors and windows on your property are locked.

Thomasville PD noted that they are not actively working this case, but instead are passing along the information to help find the suspect and to help answer any questions about the reverse 911 call.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the shooters, Dequan Blount, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge.
Affidavit sheds new details in Good Vibes Only night club shooting
A semi-truck has closed the on-ramp to I-10 in Gadsden County
Semi-truck rolls over on Gadsden County I-10 ramp
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 10, 2022
U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

Jeff Asbell is committed to his active lifestyle, even while battling an aggressive form of...
‘In it to win it:’ Tallahassee mountain biker ready to face cancer challenge
The Florida Capitol is set to welcome back lawmakers for the 2022 legislative session Tuesday.
Local lawmakers set expectations for 2022 legislative session
U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
NFF announces 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class, which includes FSU’s Marvin Jones