Two Thomas County Sheriff’s deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga

OCHLOCKNEE, Ga. (WCTV) - Two sheriff’s deputies with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office have been shot.

According to Capitan Jones with TCSO, one deputy is in the ER and is being described as “stable.” The other deputy is still on scene with unknown injuries after being shot in their bulletproof vest. Capitan Jones says it happened around midnight, but would not specify the exact location.

The suspect in this case is Tyler Henderson. He’s only described as a white male. TCSO warns he could be in Ochlocknee or surrounding towns.

Original Story:

Residents in Thomas County are being asked for their help in locating a shooting suspect in and around the Ochlocknee, Ga area.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, a reverse 911 call went out sometime after 1 a.m. Tuesday saying that police are actively searching for Tyler Henderson in relation to an overnight shooting. He’s described as a white male. TPD says Henderson should not be approached due to safety concerns. Police are also asking that everyone ensure their doors and windows on your property are locked.

Thomasville PD noted that they are not actively working this case, but instead are passing along the information to help find the suspect and to help answer any questions about the reverse 911 call.

This is a developing story.

