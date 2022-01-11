Tallahassee man who died in road rage shooting previously arrested for confrontation at same intersection

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man who died in a road rage shooting last week had previously been arrested for another traffic confrontation at the same intersection.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has now identified the man killed in a January 6 traffic dispute at the Circle K in Bradfordville as 53-year-old John Kuczwanski.

They called on the public Tuesday to provide additional information and share any videos they may have of the incident.

Leon County court records show Kuczwanski was arrested for a confrontation with another driver at the same intersection in December 2014.

Arrest papers show a driver complained that a man in a red F150 pick up pointed a gun with a laser site at him while the two were at the intersection of Thomasville and Bannerman Roads.

According to arrest papers, the driver gave deputies the tag number and when they arrived at Kuczwanski’s home just a few miles away, he told deputies the other car had cut him off in traffic.

Arrest papers also say deputies found a gun matching the driver’s description in the console of Koczwanski’s car and arrested him for aggravated assault with a firearm.

Court records show Koczwanski entered a no contest plea to lesser charges of assault and disorderly conduct in February 2016.

Court records show he was sentenced to probation, community service and anger management classes. He fulfilled the terms of his probation in February 2018, court records show.

LCSO says it is still reviewing witness statements and surveillance videos in the January 6 confrontation and is working with the State Attorney’s Office to decide whether the other driver will face charges for the shooting. That man’s name has not been released.

