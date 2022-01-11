Tallahassee NAACP cancels MLK Day March because of coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee branch of the NAACP has canceled its annual MLK Day March as the omicron variant continues to bring a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Big Bend area.

The march has been a tradition in the Big Bend community for many years as a way to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and celebrate the work of local pastor Rev. C.K. Steele during the civil rights movement, the NAACP’s statement says.

The president of the NAACP’s Tallahassee branch, Mutaqee Akbar, said a vote by executive board members made the decision to cancel the event after they expressed their concerns.

“We have had to adjust our operations in order to prioritize the health of our branch and community,” said Akbar.

The NAACP march was part of the City of Tallahassee’s MLK Day Celebrations. The march was scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

Last year’s march was also canceled due to the pandemic. Akar stressed in his statement that the organization’s decision was in the best interest of the community.

The organization says it is encouraging other event hosts to “prioritize the health and safety of our community.”

You can read the NAACP’s full statement below or at this link:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.