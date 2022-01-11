Advertisement

Tallahassee NAACP cancels MLK Day March because of coronavirus

The president of the NAACP’s Tallahassee branch, Mutaqee Akbar, said a vote by executive board...
The president of the NAACP’s Tallahassee branch, Mutaqee Akbar, said a vote by executive board members made the decision to cancel the event after they expressed their concerns.(WJHG)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee branch of the NAACP has canceled its annual MLK Day March as the omicron variant continues to bring a rise in COVID-19 cases in the Big Bend area.

The march has been a tradition in the Big Bend community for many years as a way to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and celebrate the work of local pastor Rev. C.K. Steele during the civil rights movement, the NAACP’s statement says.

The president of the NAACP’s Tallahassee branch, Mutaqee Akbar, said a vote by executive board members made the decision to cancel the event after they expressed their concerns.

“We have had to adjust our operations in order to prioritize the health of our branch and community,” said Akbar.

The NAACP march was part of the City of Tallahassee’s MLK Day Celebrations. The march was scheduled for 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.

Last year’s march was also canceled due to the pandemic. Akar stressed in his statement that the organization’s decision was in the best interest of the community.

The organization says it is encouraging other event hosts to “prioritize the health and safety of our community.”

You can read the NAACP’s full statement below or at this link:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
One of the shooters, Dequan Blount, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge.
Affidavit sheds new details in Good Vibes Only night club shooting
A semi-truck has closed the on-ramp to I-10 in Gadsden County
Semi-truck rolls over on Gadsden County I-10 ramp
U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) sent a letter this afternoon to Governor Ron DeSantis...
Congressman Matt Gaetz sends letter to Governor DeSantis about illegal vaccine passports at 30A Songwriters Festival
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 10, 2022

Latest News

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the...
No arrest yet in deadly Bradfordville road rage shooting
Anyone needing a cold night shelter is advised to go to the Kearney Center at 2650 Municipal...
Cold shelters to open Tuesday night in Tallahassee
The bills (SB 146 and HB 5) largely mirror the abortion restriction in a Mississippi law that...
Florida lawmakers to consider 15-week abortion limit
Javen Jordan Bryant missing/runaway out of Gadsden county
Gadsden County deputies looking for missing teen