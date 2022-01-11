Advertisement

US blood supply ‘dangerously low,’ Red Cross says

The U.S. blood supply is “dangerously low," according to the American Red Cross.
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – Blood donations are urgently needed now.

According to the American Red Cross, the U.S. blood supply is at a “dangerously low” level.

Surging COVID-19 cases, severe weather, declines in donor turnout, canceled blood drives and staffing issues are all contributing to the shortage.

Plus, donated blood has a short shelf-life and supplies must be constantly replenished.

Centers across the country are reporting less than one day’s supply of certain types of blood.

Type O-positive is given to patients more than any other type, so if you have O-positive blood, your donation is most needed.

Luckily, it’s also the most common blood type.

You can schedule an appointment to donate at redcrossblood.org.

