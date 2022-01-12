Advertisement

Lanes on I-10 blocked after fatal crash near Quincy

The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal crash led to lane closures on I-10 east Wednesday...
The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal crash led to lane closures on I-10 east Wednesday afternoon.(Florida 511)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal crash led to lane closures on I-10 east Wednesday afternoon.

According to FHP’s online traffic map, the crash happened around 11:41 a.m. at mile marker 172.

A traffic camera from Florida 511 showed traffic at a standstill on I-10 east around 12:15 p.m. Traffic in westbound lanes moved slowly through one lane during that same time.

The traffic camera also showed at least two vehicles with significant damage in the median.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
53-year-old John Kuczwanski was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Jan. 6, 2022, in...
Tallahassee man who died in road rage shooting previously arrested for confrontation at same intersection
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the...
Leon County deputies identify victim of Bradfordville road rage incident
A manhunt is underway for 25-year-old Tyler Henderson who shot two Thomas County deputies early...
Sheriff’s office: Manhunt suspect spotted, chased away with shotgun early Wednesday
One of the shooters, Dequan Blount, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge.
Affidavit sheds new details in Good Vibes Only night club shooting

Latest News

A City of Tallahassee utility truck slammed into the Florida Gulf & Atlantic Railroad overpass...
Overpass repairs to impact Apalachee Parkway traffic
It happened in the 700 block of Apalachee Parkway, where the truck crashed into an overpass.
City of Tallahassee utility truck crashes on Apalachee Parkway
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
FHP reporting jackknifed semi truck on I-10 westbound
The Perry Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the intersection of Ash Street and...
Perry Police reporting crash with severe injuries at intersection of Ash Street and US Hwy 19