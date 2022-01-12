Lanes on I-10 blocked after fatal crash near Quincy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal crash led to lane closures on I-10 east Wednesday afternoon.

According to FHP’s online traffic map, the crash happened around 11:41 a.m. at mile marker 172.

A traffic camera from Florida 511 showed traffic at a standstill on I-10 east around 12:15 p.m. Traffic in westbound lanes moved slowly through one lane during that same time.

The traffic camera also showed at least two vehicles with significant damage in the median.

