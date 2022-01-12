Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 12, 2022

Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from Jan. 10, 2022.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
53-year-old John Kuczwanski was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Jan. 6, 2022, in...
Tallahassee man who died in road rage shooting previously arrested for confrontation at same intersection
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the...
Leon County deputies identify victim of Bradfordville road rage incident
One of the shooters, Dequan Blount, was arrested Saturday on a first-degree murder charge.
Affidavit sheds new details in Good Vibes Only night club shooting
Javen Jordan Bryant missing/runaway out of Gadsden county
UPDATE: Gadsden County deputies find missing teen

Latest News

A manhunt is underway for 25-year-old Tyler Henderson who shot two Thomas County deputies early...
Sheriff’s office: Manhunt suspect spotted, chased away with shotgun early Wednesday
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the...
Leon County deputies identify victim of Bradfordville road rage incident
Two sheriff’s deputies with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office are expected to survive an...
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County Sheriff’s deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga
Generic graphic -- Leon County Booking Report
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 11, 2022