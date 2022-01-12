Republican lawmaker Jason Shoaf weighs in on 2022 legislative priorities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis laid out his ideas in the State of the State address Tuesday morning, and Republican lawmaker Jason Shoaf says his goals align with the governor.

Shoaf has his own priorities as well.

One of the bills he’s working on would allow students who live in counties that border Florida to receive in-state tuition to pursue careers that are in high demand.

He anticipates wide support for this bill, which he hopes would help bolster the Florida workforce.

“It is so important to attract good talent and retain the students that we have here,” Shoaf said. “So I think this bill will focus on both of those--prioritizing our local students and also bringing in a good, healthy dose of workforce.”

He also has a bill which proposes putting hotel bed tax dollars toward public safety and workforce training.

Shoaf said it’s impossible to forecast whether the governor’s goals will be met this year, but he said DeSantis has a lot of support for his agenda.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.