6 Leon County students awarded scholarships at annual MLK Celebration

Six Leon County students were awarded $1,000 scholarships Wednesday at Leon County’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Six Leon County students were awarded $1,000 scholarships Wednesday at Leon County’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

The celebration was hosted by The MLK Foundation Inc. and Inter-Civic Council of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Two students each from Rickards High School, Godby High School and FAMU DRS were recognized.

Recipients of this year’s scholarships were Rickards’ Arianna Jones and Ryan Little, Godby’s Ayliah Chukes and Taurique Clark and FAMU DRS’ Tearrius Jackson and Deja Harris.

Also recognized was U.S. Representative Al Lawson, who was awarded with the Lifetime Achievement Award along with Robert and Trudie Perkins who were posthumously awarded with the Excellence in Community Service and Social Responsibility Award.

