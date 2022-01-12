Advertisement

Tallahassee Police investigating death of man previously reported missing

TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On Wednesday, TPD says Diaz-Johnston was found dead that same day in Jackson County.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead.

TPD issued a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On Wednesday, TPD says Diaz-Johnston was found dead that same day in Jackson County.

Authorities say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

TPD says the investigation is active and open. Anyone with information is asked to call 850-891-4200 or 850-574-TIPS.

