Tallahassee Police investigating death of man previously reported missing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead.

TPD issued a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On Wednesday, TPD says Diaz-Johnston was found dead that same day in Jackson County.

Authorities say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please call TPD at 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS. — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) January 12, 2022

TPD says the investigation is active and open. Anyone with information is asked to call 850-891-4200 or 850-574-TIPS.

