WATCH: FHP arrests Orlando murder suspect in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrested an Orlando murder suspect in Tallahassee on Saturday following a high-speed chase.

FHP Orlando posted dashcam videos of the chase and arrest on Twitter Tuesday night.

On Jan. 8 at 2:26 p.m., FHP trooper Wesley Dixon noticed a black Infinity failed to move over, while another trooper was conducting a traffic stop along I-10 in Tallahassee.

January is Move Over Month in Florida. Last Saturday on I-10, in Tallahassee, Tpr. Dixon attempted to stop this Infinity for failure to Move Over, for the other FHP troopers. Tpr. Dixon realized the driver was wanted for a murder in Orlando, from a BOLO he received. Video pt 1. pic.twitter.com/6oIvP3M9JP — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) January 12, 2022

After trooper Dixon turned on his emergency equipment, the vehicle fled westbound on I-10. Dixon noticed the tag on the car from a nationwide “be on the lookout” (BOLO) connected to a murder in Orlando.

Dixon and several other troopers attempted to stop the car. After a short pursuit, one trooper used an immobilization technique to end the chase.

Video- part 2. Troopers using a PIT maneuver to stop a murder suspect wanted out of Orlando. Multiple FHP units were assisting in the apprehension of 50 year old Steven Clary, from Orlando. pic.twitter.com/uQaZh5NNET — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) January 12, 2022

Suspect Steven Spencer Clary, 50, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement. The Orlando Police Department was immediately notified and drove to Tallahassee to interview Clary, according to FHP’s press release.

Video- part 3. (Side view from patrol car). After the Infinity was stopped, troopers removed the suspect from the vehicle and placed him under arrest. This is yet another example of traffic enforcement catching a wanted criminal. pic.twitter.com/wOGuqy3Uvj — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) January 12, 2022

FHP troopers helped OPD collect evidence connected to the murder, which happened Saturday morning, from Clary’s car.

“This is a perfect example of good police work,” Trooper Commander Major Chris Blackmon said. “A BOLO was immediately put out nationwide and a trooper conducting traffic enforcement caught a murder suspect.”

