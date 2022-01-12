Advertisement

WATCH: FHP arrests Orlando murder suspect in Tallahassee

A screenshot of FHP's dashcam video in the arrest of a murder suspect out of Orlando.
A screenshot of FHP's dashcam video in the arrest of a murder suspect out of Orlando.(FHP Orlando Twitter)
By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper arrested an Orlando murder suspect in Tallahassee on Saturday following a high-speed chase.

FHP Orlando posted dashcam videos of the chase and arrest on Twitter Tuesday night.

On Jan. 8 at 2:26 p.m., FHP trooper Wesley Dixon noticed a black Infinity failed to move over, while another trooper was conducting a traffic stop along I-10 in Tallahassee.

After trooper Dixon turned on his emergency equipment, the vehicle fled westbound on I-10. Dixon noticed the tag on the car from a nationwide “be on the lookout” (BOLO) connected to a murder in Orlando.

Dixon and several other troopers attempted to stop the car. After a short pursuit, one trooper used an immobilization technique to end the chase.

Suspect Steven Spencer Clary, 50, was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement. The Orlando Police Department was immediately notified and drove to Tallahassee to interview Clary, according to FHP’s press release.

FHP troopers helped OPD collect evidence connected to the murder, which happened Saturday morning, from Clary’s car.

“This is a perfect example of good police work,” Trooper Commander Major Chris Blackmon said. “A BOLO was immediately put out nationwide and a trooper conducting traffic enforcement caught a murder suspect.”

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

