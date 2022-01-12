Advertisement

Wednesday marks 46th anniversary of Bowden’s hiring at FSU

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - 46 years ago on Wednesday - January 12, 1976 - the landscape of sports in the state of Florida changed forever as Bobby Bowden was hired as the eighth head coach in the history of Florida State football.

What followed was the groundwork and eventual creation of one of the greatest dynasties in the history of collegiate athletics.

“At Florida State, talking to the administration and Coach Bridgers, is that they sound like they want to do it and I think when people want to do something, it can be done and I think I can handle the football part so I’m looking forward to it,” Bowden told WCTV moments after stepping off the plane that day.

Bowden died at the age of 91 on August 8, 2021. From 1976-2009, Bowden led FSU to a 304-97-4 record.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
53-year-old John Kuczwanski was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Jan. 6, 2022, in...
Tallahassee man who died in road rage shooting previously arrested for confrontation at same intersection
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the...
Leon County deputies identify man who died in Bradfordville road rage incident
Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Sheriff’s office: Manhunt suspect spotted, chased away with shotgun early Wednesday
The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal crash led to lane closures on I-10 east Wednesday...
UPDATE: Fatal crash that blocked lanes on I-10 near Quincy killed one

Latest News

Wednesday marks 46th anniversary of Bowden’s hiring at FSU
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
NFF announces 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class, which includes FSU’s Marvin Jones
Sean Calhoun has been named the new head coach of the Colquitt County Packers.
New Colquitt Co. head football coach named
Blazers name Tremaine Jackson as new head football coach