City unveils new historical markers celebrating Martin Luther King Junior Day

The City of Tallahassee unveiled three new historic markers recognizing the local Civil Rights...
The City of Tallahassee unveiled three new historic markers recognizing the local Civil Rights movement ahead of the celebration of Martin Luther King Junior day.(Monica Casey | WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee unveiled three new historic markers recognizing the local Civil Rights movement ahead of the celebration of Martin Luther King Junior day.

One marker is located in front of the Frenchtown Heritage Hub on Martin Luther King Junior Way.

The second is at the corner of Martin Luther King Junior Way and Seventh Avenue, in the Levy Park neighborhood.

The third marker is located at the intersection of Martin Luther King Junior Way and FAMU Way.

Thursday morning’s unveiling ceremony had City leaders in attendance.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson said he’s proud to showcase the history of Tallahassee in the new installations.

“The people, including children, honored on this panel carved a pathway to better education for so many,” Richardson said. “It was because of their efforts that schools were desegregated, we had better resources, and a better education for our children and indeed, a better and brighter future.”

The City has a full weekend of events planned to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, culminating in a parade on Monday, January 17.

You can learn more about the locations and times here.

