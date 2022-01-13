Advertisement

City’s mental health response unit assists more than 770 people in less than a year

City’s mental health response unit assists more than 770 people in less than a year
City’s mental health response unit assists more than 770 people in less than a year(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The City of Tallahassee’s Emergency Assessment Mobile Unit, or “TEAM,” has served more than 700 people in less than a year.

Each unit includes a licensed mental health professional, a TFD firefighter or Leon County EMT, and a crisis intervention-trained TPD officer.

The group responds to mental health calls for service.

On Wednesday, the City Commission heard an update on the TEAM unit’s work during their retreat.

One officer who has been part of the TEAM unit since the first shift in March of 2021 called the work the “most impactful” of his career.

The officer explained that the difference between the TEAM unit and a patrol unit is time. He said TEAM has the ability to dig into issues, helping with small crises before they become big ones.

He said the TEAM Unit has been able to do personal and mass outreach, following up with family members to check in after a call, and connecting people to social services.

“As a specific example, the TEAM unit succeeded in getting 10 people from 3 families, including five children, emergency housing before the chilly holiday season. This was a direct result of our outreach efforts and our hikes into encampments and our collaborative relationship with the Big Bend Continuum of Care,” he said.

The TEAM unit has served more than 772 people since last march.

Director of Housing and Community Resilience Abena Ojetayo told Commissioners the pandemic has exacerbated mental health issues for many; she said they took the initiative when creating the group.

Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey said he wants to find a way to make the pilot program permanent.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Thomas Co. Sheriff's Office is searching for Tyler Henderson after two deputies were shot.
Search underway for suspect after Thomas County deputies shot in Ochlocknee, Ga.
53-year-old John Kuczwanski was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Jan. 6, 2022, in...
Tallahassee man who died in road rage shooting previously arrested for confrontation at same intersection
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at the Circle K near the...
Leon County deputies identify man who died in Bradfordville road rage incident
Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Sheriff’s office: Manhunt suspect spotted, chased away with shotgun early Wednesday
The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal crash led to lane closures on I-10 east Wednesday...
UPDATE: Fatal crash that blocked lanes on I-10 near Quincy killed one

Latest News

City looking at new noise ordinances
City Commission to look at new noise ordinances in response to parking lot parties
Harry Shoaff entered a plea Wednesday afternoon and the judge sentenced him to 51 months behind...
Man sentenced in DUI crash that injured Gadsden County deputy
Bobby Bowden
Wednesday marks 46th anniversary of Bowden’s hiring at FSU
Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: January 12, 2022
Mike's Wednesday Evening Forecast: January 12, 2022