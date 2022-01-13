Close friend of GVO shooting victim Antonio Meyers speaks out

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following up on the GVO shooting that took place last Friday, we were able to confirm the victim as Antonio Meyers otherwise known as Antonio Zamora.

We were able to speak to one of Meyer’s close friends who tells us what he was like.

“I can’t imagine how it’s going to be for (his kids), you know I’m just trying to hold it together. I’m doing my best,” explained Antonio Meyers close friend Kameron Rogers.

Antonio Meyers, also known as Antonio Zamora was shot and killed at GVO on January 7th after court documents say more than thirty rounds were fired. This is one of the latest in a string of violence seen throughout our area.

“I’ve been losing too many homeboys over the course of the years to gun violence and I was just stirred up and shaken up like I honestly just was with him prior to that,” mentioned Rogers.

Rogers says he’s known Antonio since they went to Rickards High School together and that while things weren’t always pretty, Antonio was always a standup guy.

“He was a father and he was a brother and a real friend. Like he might have been short in stature but his heart made him 7 feet tall,” explained Rogers.

Rogers says people may look at Antonio and judge him just based on his tattoos and demeanor but if you took the chance to get to know him, you’ll reveal so much more.

“The personality and just the warmth of Antonio being in the vicinity. He’s going to make you laugh and he’s going to turn you up,” exclaimed Rogers.

And while he hopes the gun violence subsides, Rogers doesn’t think it will go away anytime soon.

“It’s just a cycle that won’t stop you know. There’s always going to be somebody out there that’s not thinking about their decisions,” shares Rogers. “There’s going to always be somebody that’s going to retaliate. It’s going to always be somebody who wants to be the tough guy in the room.”

He says all he can do is control what he can control and live his life just how Antonio would want him to.

Antonio’s family and loved ones will be having his celebration of life this Saturday January 15th at the 3pm at Warrior on the River.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.