FHP: No injuries reported after Gadsden Co. bus t-boned by dump truck

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says no one was injured after a Gadsden County school bus was hit by a dump truck on SR 267 Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say the bus was traveling south when a dump truck was approaching an exit ramp from the east and failed to yield, t-boning the bus.

FHP says 14 kids were on board the bus.

The Gadsden County school district posted about the accident on their Facebook page, saying that paramedics were evaluating the students on-board as a precaution.

