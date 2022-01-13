Advertisement

Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers speaks during a gun rights rally at the Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford, Conn., Saturday April 20, 2013. Rhodes has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Justice Department announced the charges against Rhodes on Thursday.(AP Photo/Journal Inquirer, Jared Ramsdell, File)
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, COLLEEN LONG and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group, has been arrested and charged with seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, authorities said Thursday.

Ten other people also were charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, when authorities said members of the extremist group came to Washington intent on stopping the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

These are the first charges of seditious conspiracy that the Justice Department has brought in connection with the attack led by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Rhodes, 56, of Granbury, Texas, and Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix, Arizona, were arrested on Thursday. The others who were charged were already facing criminal charges related to the attack. Rhodes is the highest-ranking member of an extremist group to be arrested in the deadly siege.

The arrest of Rhodes and the others is a serious escalation of the accusations against the thousands of rioters who stormed the Capitol. And the charges answer in part a growing chorus of Republicans who have publicly questioned the seriousness of the Jan. 6 insurrection, arguing that since no one had been charged yet with sedition or treason, it could not have been so violent.

Rhodes did not enter the Capitol building on Jan. 6 but is accused of helping put into motion the violence that disrupted the certification of the vote. The Oath Keepers case is the largest conspiracy case federal authorities have brought so far over Jan. 6, when rioters stormed past police barriers and smashed windows, injuring dozens of officers and sending lawmakers running.

The indictment against Rhodes alleges Oath Keepers formed two teams, or “stacks,” that entered the Capitol. The first “stack” split up inside the building to separately go after the House and Senate. The second “stack” confronted officers inside the Capitol Rotunda, the indictment said. Outside Washington, the indictment alleges, the Oath Keepers had stationed two “quick reaction forces” that had guns “in support of their plot to stop the lawful transfer of power.”

Jonathan Moseley, an attorney representing Rhodes, said his client was arrested Thursday in Texas.

“He has been subject to a lot of suspicion to why he wasn’t indicted,” so far in the Jan. 6 riot, Moseley said. “I don’t know if this is in response to those discussions, but we do think it’s unfortunate. It’s an unusual situation.”

___

Associated Press writers Jacques Billeaud, Nomaan Merchant, Eric Tucker, Michael Kunzelman and Lindsay Whitehurst contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol says a fatal crash led to lane closures on I-10 east Wednesday...
UPDATE: Fatal crash that blocked lanes on I-10 near Quincy killed one
Multiple law enforcement agencies search for Tyler Henderson.
Thomas County deputies set up dedicated tipline for Henderson manhunt
53-year-old John Kuczwanski was shot and killed during a road rage incident on Jan. 6, 2022, in...
Tallahassee man who died in road rage shooting previously arrested for confrontation at same intersection
54-year-old Jorge Diaz Johnston was found dead at a landfill over the weekend.
Missing Tallahassee man found dead was integral in Florida marriage equality
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Body of missing Tallahassee man found in landfill, homicide investigation underway

Latest News

A Lincoln High School student was detained after fighting another student on campus, according...
Lincoln High put on ‘lockout,’ student detained after fight off campus
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Teachers confront half-empty classrooms as virus surges
President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit...
Biden meets with senators, but Sinema blunts voting bill’s chances
Suwannee County Fire Rescue respond to fire.
Suwannee County firefighters respond to fire at a business