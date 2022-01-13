Leon County DOH partners with the Neighborhood Medical Center for a pop-up testing site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Sunday, the Leon County Health Department partnered with the Neighborhood Medical Center to host a pop-up testing site at the Leroy Collins Library in northern Tallahassee.

This site gives residents more options to get tested on a Sunday with sites like the FAMU testing being closed. The Neighborhood Medical Center CEO gives WCTV a little insight into how people can be more vigilant and prevent the spread.

“Kind of reduce some of the social activity right now because that’s really a lot of how this is getting spread around,” explained Neighborhood Medical Center CEO Jeanne Freeman. “And we don’t want to continue to have so much of a burden on our healthcare system when we’re not available to take care of the community. That’s very important for us to in business, open everyday and be fully staffed.”

Freeman also suggests wearing N95 style masks and asking medical professionals about any questions you may have about vaccine or booster shots.

