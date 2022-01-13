Advertisement

Lincoln High put on ‘lockout,’ student detained after fight off campus

A Lincoln High School student was detained after fighting another student on campus, according...
A Lincoln High School student was detained after fighting another student on campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.(WCTV viewer)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Lincoln High School student was detained after fighting another student off campus, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

The fight and following detainment triggered a “lockout” for the school Thursday afternoon, according to Leon County Schools spokesman Chris Petley.

LCSO public information officer Angela Green says the incident happened around 12:20 p.m. She says no weapons were involved and no injuries were reported after the fight.

LHS sent the following emails, at 12:40 p.m. and 1:21 p.m. respectively, to parents regarding the lockout Wednesday afternoon:

Good Afternoon Lincoln Parents and Community,

We received notification of a potential threat in the neighborhood surrounding Lincoln. We have currently locked down the school to visitors from outside the campus and restricted any movement amongst staff and students on campus. All of our students and staff are currently safe in their classrooms. We will update further once the threat has been determined by law enforcement to be clear. Thanks.

Parents and Lincoln Community:

The issue in the community has been resolved and our lockout has ended. Students have returned to their normal schedule. As always, our students safety will remain our highest priority. Our students and staff responded quickly and correctly to this event and we appreciate their efforts and patience as this was resolved.

Thank you

A caller to the WCTV newsroom indicated the lockout lasted about 45 minutes. They also noticed about three to four Tallahassee Police Department vehicles on the Trojan Trail side of the school building during the lockout.

Editor’s note: The Leon County Sheriff’s Office initially told WCTV the fight happened on campus. The sheriff’s office sent out a correction to say it happened off campus.

