Local Florida state Senators and Representatives talk about the January 6th Insurrection one year later

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We reached out to members of congress from both North Florida and South Georgia to talk about the anniversary of the January 6th insurrection.

Lawmakers are still divided on the issue many seem reluctant to talk about it.

It was scary for all of us to watch what was unfolding at the capitol a year ago Thursday but Congressman Al Lawson was on the floor of the house that day.

He was among members of congress from both parties caught in the middle of the insurrection.

Lawmakers evacuated to safety as rioters closed in on the house chambers.

Lawson says it was nerve racking coming back at three am to certify the presidential results.

He’s not sure being at the capitol will ever feel the same and he says the day should never be forgotten.

“You can’t sweep this under the rug, it’s just too visible. Look at the people who lost their lives. You know look at the people that tore up the capitol getting in,” explained Congressman Al Lawson. “So I would say we have a ways to go before people will feel as safe as it was before.”

Florida us senator Rick Scott’s office referred us to a statement the senator made last week on a podcast.

Scott said:

“Democracy prevailed. It was disgusting that people thought they could break into this capitol. They need to be prosecuted, which they are and I’m disgusted in the people that did that but we went through the constitutional process, we followed through and elected a new president.”

We also reached out to Senator Marco Rubio’s office and didn’t get a response. He did however take to twitter to make a statement.

“What happened on January 6th at the U.S. Capitol can’t be defended and can’t be justified,” said Florida Senator Marco Rubio. “It was a terrible day in America and everyone responsible for it is and should be persecuted for the crimes that were committed.”

Senator Rubio goes on to say however that he believes people will use January 6th to promote a political narrative.

WCTV and our DC bureau also reached out all other members of our congressional delegations.

None of them responded for an interview or offered a comment Thursday.

