Man arrested in Illinois for New Year’s Eve murder in Jackson County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man wanted for New Year’s Eve murder in Malone was arrested in Illinois on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says its deputies responded to a shooting on Dec. 31, 2021, at approximately 1 a.m. on 10th Avenue in Malone, Florida.

Once JCSO deputies and fire rescue personnel arrived on the scene they found a man unresponsive in the front yard and pronounced him dead, according to the press release.

JCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division was then dispatched to the scene along with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to assist with the investigation.

Hours after the shooting, investigators interviewed several individuals, executed several search warrants and learned a potential suspect had possibly fled to Illinois. CID investigators confirmed the tip and informed local authorities.

On Jan. 7, 2022, investigators with JCSO developed probable cause to charge Charles Edward Peterson Jr. with murder, the release says. U.S. Marshals began their efforts to track down Peterson and take him into custody.

Four days later Peterson was arrested in Coles County, Illinois, by U.S. Marshals without incident, the sheriff’s office says.

