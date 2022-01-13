Advertisement

Man sentenced in DUI crash that injured Gadsden County deputy

By Julie Montanaro
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:04 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of slamming into a deputy’s patrol car while driving drunk was just sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Harry Shoaff entered a plea Wednesday afternoon and the judge sentenced him to 51 months behind bars.

Gadsden County Deputy Edward Campbell was seriously injured in the December 2019 crash.

It happened at about 2 a.m. December 9 at the intersection of Thomasville Road and Raymond Diehl Road.

Officers wrote Harry Shoaff smelled strongly of alcohol, had glassy, watery eyes and described his speech as “thick” and “slurred.” Court records say blood tests conducted at the hospital later showed Shoaff had a blood alcohol level of .15 or more.

Deputy Campbell suffered serious injuries in the crash including multiple head, chest and leg fractures. He remained hospitalized for nearly two months afterward.

The deputy testified at Wednesday’s hearing. Prosecutors say he is back to work but still undergoes rehab and lives with pain.

Shoaff also addressed the court, his defense attorney said, apologizing to Deputy Campbell before being led away to begin serving his prison sentence.

