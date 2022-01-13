Advertisement

Stolen car chase in downtown Bainbridge leads to arrest

Law enforcement officials chased a suspect through the streets of Bainbridge, Georgia
By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says it chased a car stolen out of Havana, Florida, through the streets of downtown Bainbridge Thursday morning.

The chase through downtown happened around 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to officials, the car was stolen from a retail store in Havana. The driver, later identified as Omar El-Sinnary, traveled up Highway 27 and crossed into Decatur County, according to BPS.

Multiple local law enforcement agencies were notified and began following the car. In an effort to keep the public safe, BPS officers and Decatur County Sheriff’s deputies tried to block roadways to prevent other drivers from being hit.

Officials say after pursing the driver through the streets of downtown Bainbridge, El-Sinnary headed eastbound on Shotwell Street.

Georgia State Patrol troopers safely executed a PIT maneuver as he passed Memorial Hospital. El-Sinnary veered off the road and came to a stop in a grassy patch in front of Bainbridge Town Center, BPS says.

El-Sinnary was arrested and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

