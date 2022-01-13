Suwannee County firefighters respond to fire at a business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a fire at Branford Gathering around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

After arriving on the scene, first responders were able to get the fire under control in 30 minutes. The damage was contained in the kitchen, firefighters say. No injuries were reported in this fire, according to SCFR.

Suwannee Avenue was closed until 3:30 a.m. Thursday because of the fire.

Crews were dispatched to a active commercial structure fire at the Branford Gathering around 10:45pm. Upon arrival fire... Posted by Suwannee Fire Rescue on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

