Tallahassee man wins $10 million after winning Florida Lottery jackpot

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Lottery has announced a Tallahassee man has won the $13.75 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on January 5 of this year.

The lottery says 62-year-old Yahudah Ysrayl won the ticket and opted to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum of $10,400,043.67.

Ysrayl purchased his winning ticket from the Publix located on Seven Mile Drive in Wildwood. The store will receive a bonus commission of $100,000.

