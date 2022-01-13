Tallahassee man wins $10 million after winning Florida Lottery jackpot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Lottery has announced a Tallahassee man has won the $13.75 million Florida Lotto jackpot from the drawing held on January 5 of this year.

The lottery says 62-year-old Yahudah Ysrayl won the ticket and opted to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum of $10,400,043.67.

Ysrayl purchased his winning ticket from the Publix located on Seven Mile Drive in Wildwood. The store will receive a bonus commission of $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.